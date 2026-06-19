Tornado warnings, severe storms pass through Minnesota Friday

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings in northern Minnesota on Friday afternoon. The Twin Cities metro area has also been updated to a level 2 risk of severe weather until 8 p.m. Stay sky aware and follow FOX 9 for the latest.



A comfortable Friday that began with rain and spotty sunshine will pave way for potentially serious storms throughout Minnesota later in the evening.

6:30 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm mornings travel east into Wisconsin

Severe thunderstorm warnings continue to track east into Wisconsin, now affecting Chippewa, Polk and Barron continues until at least 7 p.m. with potential hail and winds reaching more than 60 mph.

6 p.m. — Western Minnesota storm warnings continue

The NWS says a severe thunderstorm warning continues for the communities of Woodbury, Oakdale and Hudson, Wisconsin until 6:15 p.m.

5:30 p.m. — Tornado warning in Chisago, Polk counties

There is a tornado warning in Chisago and Polk Counties until 5:30 p.m.

4:40 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning for Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties until 5:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning in Pine, Morrison counties

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place in Pine County until 4:45 p.m. There's also a severe thunderstorm warning in Morrison County until 5:15 p.m.

4:20 p.m. — Tornado warning in Isanti, Kanabec counties

There is a tornado warning in place for Isanti and Kanabec Counties until 4:45 p.m.

4 p.m. — Hail reported in Cass, Isanti counties

There are reports of pea-sized hail that turned into golf ball-sized hail in Motley in Cass County. In Isanti County, there are reports of dime to quarter-sized hail.

3:30 p.m. — Tornado warnings in northern Minnesota

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tornado warnings in northern Minnesota throughout the areas of Hubbard and Cass counties, effective until 3:30 p.m.

3 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm watch for Twin Cities metro

NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for the Twin Cities metro, parts of central Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.

Scattered hail up to two inches in size, isolated wind gusts up to 65 mph, and frequent lightning are all possible with these storms.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hail spotted in northeast Minneapolis. (Melissa Martz)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

FOX 9 meteorologists report that Saturday looks beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Clouds increase a bit on Sunday, and a few scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly across southern Minnesota.

Temperatures remain comfortable in the 70s through the middle of next week. After Friday, the next chance of rain for the Twin Cities metro looks to be Tuesday or Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast ahead:

(FOX 9)