Deadly crash closes southbound Highway 169 in Shakopee, drivers face delays

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The Brief A deadly crash shut down southbound Highway 169 in Shakopee early Monday. Authorities said one driver was killed and another was transported for suspected injuries. Law enforcement expect the closure to last through the morning as they investigate.



A driver was killed and another was injured after a crash involving a semi-truck shut down part of Highway 169 in Shakopee Monday morning.

Deadly crash in Shakopee

What we know:

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on southbound Highway 169 near Fuller Street, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities said the driver of a Ford Taurus was traveling northbound when it left the roadway, crossed the center median and entered the southbound lanes. The driver then crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck before a pickup truck driver struck the passenger side of the car.

The driver of the Taurus, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the State Patrol.

The 18-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with suspected injuries. The 49-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured.

Crash closes southbound Highway 169

Dig deeper:

The crash closed southbound Highway 169 to all traffic except emergency vehicles between County Road 17 (Marschall Road) and County Road 15 (Marystown Road).

Northbound Highway 169 was reduced to one lane between Old Brick Yard Road and County Road 17, with the left lane closed while crews investigated the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities said the roadway is expected to remain closed through the morning.

The State Patrol did not say what caused the Taurus driver to leave the northbound lanes and cross the median. The crash remains under investigation.