Minnesota weather: Comfortable Friday with hit-or-miss showers and storms

The Brief Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, mostly along and north of Interstate 94. Some storms could bring hail and gusty winds, but most areas will stay pleasant with highs in the 70s. The weekend looks mostly dry and sunny, with another chance of rain for the metro by Tuesday or Wednesday.



A comfortable Friday brings highs in the 70s across much of Minnesota, though a few showers and thunderstorms are possible at times.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday remains comfortable across Minnesota, with highs reaching the mid-70s in the Twin Cities metro and cooler 60s across northern Minnesota.

A batch of showers moves west to east during the morning before tapering off. Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop during the mid to late afternoon.

The best chance for storms will be along and north of Interstate 94, though not everyone will see rain. A few storms could produce quarter-size hail, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours. Parts of central and southeastern Minnesota are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather.

Storms fade around sunset, leading to a quiet Friday night. Overnight lows fall into the 50s across much of the state, with a few 40s possible in northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday looks beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Clouds increase a bit Sunday, and a few scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly across southern Minnesota.

Temperatures remain comfortable in the 70s through the middle of next week. After Friday, the next chance of rain for the Twin Cities metro looks to be Tuesday or Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)