Tornado in Forada, Minnesota caused 'extensive' damage

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Homeowners in Forada, Minnesota assessing the storm damage

Many homes in the lake town of Forada, Minnesota were damage in a powerful storm on Memorial Day.

FORADA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado damage in parts of Douglas and Todd counties from the storms on Memorial Day. 

Weather officials have yet to assign an EF-scale rating to the damage but called the damage "quite extensive." The NWS plans to provide more updates later on Tuesday. 

Some of the worst damage was spotted in the small city of Forada, Minnesota, just south of Alexandria. Photos and videos from storm chasers show significant damage through a neighborhood along Maple Lake, Minnesota. Officials told FOX 9 the damage impacted 75 structures in the community of only about 175 residents.

Douglas County officials say that after search and rescue operations, there aren't any reports of deaths or major injuries as a result of the storms.