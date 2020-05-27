Top Teacher: Yvonne Johnson of Sojourner Truth Academy

Yvonne Johnson is a science teacher at Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis.

She teaches 6th, 7th and 8th grades, but her work goes beyond the classroom. Her nominator says Ms. Johnson runs an after-school program that takes students to an adult day care center. She also tends to a garden and picks up trash along with teaching a dance class on Saturdays.

Johnson loves her job and wants to build character in young lives.

Sojourner Truth Academy will receive $1,000 from Royal Credit Union for Ms. Johnson to use in her classroom.

Congratulations to Johnson and all FOX 9 Top Teachers this year!