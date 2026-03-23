TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue coming to MN State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue are the latest acts to be announced for the 2026 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.
TLC at MN State Fair
Local perspective:
TLC, known for anthems like "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs," is coming to the Minnesota State Fair with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Tickets range in price from $59–$90.25 for reserved seating and $114–$127.75 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.
State Fair Grandstand Concert Series
Dig deeper:
Here are the acts that have been announced for the Grandstand Concert Series:
- Thursday, Aug. 27: Bonnie Raitt
- Friday, Aug. 28: Weird Al Yankovic
- Sunday, Aug. 30: Sierra Ferrell
- Monday, Aug. 31: Tommy James & The Shondells with special guest Herman’s Hermit
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: Rod Stewart with special guest Richard Marx
- Saturday, Sept. 5: TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue
The 2026 Minnesota State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Fair.