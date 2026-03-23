TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue coming to MN State Fair

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The Brief TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue will perform together at the Minnesota State Fair this summer. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5. Tickets go on sale on March 26.



TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue are the latest acts to be announced for the 2026 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

TLC at MN State Fair

Local perspective:

TLC, known for anthems like "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs," is coming to the Minnesota State Fair with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Tickets range in price from $59–$90.25 for reserved seating and $114–$127.75 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

Dig deeper:

Here are the acts that have been announced for the Grandstand Concert Series:

The 2026 Minnesota State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.