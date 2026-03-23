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TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue coming to MN State Fair

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 23, 2026 8:26am CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
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Tionne Tenese Watkins and Rozonda Thomas of TLC perform during Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration on December 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue will perform together at the Minnesota State Fair this summer.
    • The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
    • Tickets go on sale on March 26.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue are the latest acts to be announced for the 2026 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair. 

TLC at MN State Fair

Local perspective:

TLC, known for anthems like "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs," is coming to the Minnesota State Fair with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. 

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5. 

Tickets range in price from $59–$90.25 for reserved seating and $114–$127.75 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

Dig deeper:

Here are the acts that have been announced for the Grandstand Concert Series: 

The 2026 Minnesota State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Fair.

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