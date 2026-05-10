Expand / Collapse search

Loon lays egg on Mother's Day, footage captured on Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center live loon nest camera

By
Published  May 10, 2026 3:09pm CDT
Wild Nature
FOX 9
article

Image shared by the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center shows a loon with an egg that was laid Mother's Day morning.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A loon on the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center livestream laid an egg on Mother's Day.
    • The museum says the nest has been there since 2010, but the live stream was just established last year.
    • The nest was built by Shakopee high school students.

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A loon on the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center live loon nest camera laid an egg on Mother's Day.

Loon lays egg on Mother's Day 

Local perspective:

The loon nest is located in the bay right outside the museum.

Live stream footage shows the egg in the clear sunlight around 6 a.m.

Museum officials say the egg was laid between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Mother's Day.

Image shows the loon nest from another angle.  (Supplied)

The backstory:

The museum says the nest has been there since 2010, but the live stream was just established last year.

The nest was built by Shakopee High School students, the museum says.

More information can be found here.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center. 

Wild NatureMinnesotaPets and Animals