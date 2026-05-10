Loon lays egg on Mother's Day, footage captured on Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center live loon nest camera

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The Brief A loon on the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center livestream laid an egg on Mother's Day. The museum says the nest has been there since 2010, but the live stream was just established last year. The nest was built by Shakopee high school students.



A loon on the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center live loon nest camera laid an egg on Mother's Day.

Loon lays egg on Mother's Day

Local perspective:

The loon nest is located in the bay right outside the museum.

Live stream footage shows the egg in the clear sunlight around 6 a.m.

Museum officials say the egg was laid between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Mother's Day.

Image shows the loon nest from another angle. (Supplied)

The backstory:

The museum says the nest has been there since 2010, but the live stream was just established last year.

The nest was built by Shakopee High School students, the museum says.

More information can be found here.