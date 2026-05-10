Boundary Waters flooding: Flood advisory in effect until Monday afternoon

The Brief A flood advisory is in effect for the eastern Boundary Waters area until 3:45 p.m. on Monday, May 11. River and lake levels are as high or higher than past floods in Spring 2022 and June 2024. Officials warn that campsites might be underwater and portages and hiking trails may be impassable.



The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Boundary Waters, warning of dangerous water levels and hazardous conditions for campers and paddlers.

Flood advisory issued for Boundary Waters through Monday afternoon

What we know:

The flood advisory remains in effect until 3:45 p.m. on Monday, May 11, with rivers and lakes running high, fast, and extremely cold. Water levels are near or above past flood events seen in Spring 2022 and June 2024.

Portages and hiking trails may be impassable and low-lying campsites could get flooded out in affected areas. Rapids may also become very dangerous.

Timeline:

Water levels at Basswood Lake are currently peaking, while Lac La Croix is expected to reach its highest point in the next two to six days, according to the National Weather Service.

Why you should care:

Anyone planning to visit the eastern Boundary Waters should be aware that many campsites and trails may be inaccessible or unsafe due to flooding. The combination of fast-moving, cold water and submerged trails creates a serious risk for outdoor enthusiasts.