Lush Lounge break-in: Thieves steal safe from Northeast Minneapolis LGBTQ+ theater

The Brief Three people broke into Lush Lounge and Theater in northeast Minneapolis early Thursday morning. The suspects stole a safe containing at least $3,000 in cash and employee tips. Minneapolis police are investigating, and the co-owner says the break-in feels targeted.



Surveillance cameras captured a break-in at a well-known LGBTQ+ lounge and theater in northeast Minneapolis, leaving the owners facing a major setback just as they prepare for Pride events.

Break-in at Lush Lounge and Theater caught on camera

What we know:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 9 shows three people breaking through a window at Lush Lounge and Theater before crawling inside and moving through the business. The break-in happened around 4:00 a.m. Thursday, according to investigators.

The suspects went straight to the manager’s office, dragged a safe out, and managed to steal it within five minutes. "Within five minutes they stole an entire safe of money. Which accounts for not just employee tips, but cash revenue we’ve had throughout the week. So it's kind of a devastating blow," said Andy Rausch, co-owner of Lush Lounge and Theater.

The video also shows the suspects throwing the heavy safe down a flight of stairs, causing damage to the building. "They threw an entire safe down. I mean, it's not a it's not a lightweight safe, so they hurt some of the structural damage," said Rausch.

After getting the safe out the front door, the suspects took off. The safe contained at least $3,000 in cash, plus employee tips.

The co-owner says the break-in feels targeted

Why you should care:

Rausch says the timing of the break-in, just as the business is planning for Pride events, makes it feel like more than just a random crime. "It definitely feels targeted, and it does feel like an attack, especially on the heels of our pride planning right now. It's just, it's a setback. It's not the end of the world. It’s a setback and we will comeback stronger than ever," said Rausch.

Lush Lounge and Theater is a staple in the LGBTQ+ community, and the loss affects both staff and upcoming celebrations.

The business is working to recover from the financial and structural damage, but the owners remain determined to move forward.

What we don't know:

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects or any updates on arrests. It’s also unclear if the break-in is being investigated as a hate crime.