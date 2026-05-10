Minnesota Wild debut game-specific rally towels for Stanley Cup Playoff run

The Brief For the first time, the Minnesota Wild is committed to creating unique rally towels for each home playoff game this season. Towels are designed in Minnesota, printed in St. Louis and distributed by Wild employees before each game. The team hopes the new towels energize fans and become cherished collectibles.



The Minnesota Wild is making playoff games even more memorable with custom rally towels designed for every home game this postseason.

Designing towels that tell playoff story

What we know:

Esther Stoy, a graphic designer for the Minnesota Wild, is the creative force behind the team’s new approach to rally towels. This season, each home playoff game features a freshly-designed towel, with Stoy focused on capturing the narrative of the playoffs and getting fans excited.

"The initial thought is what's the narrative that we're trying to share, right? Like how can we communicate the story that's happening currently in the playoffs and how can get people excited for the game?" said Stoy.

The towels, measuring 15 x 18 inches, are more than just souvenirs. They’re crafted to reflect the energy and spirit of each game, making them a fan-favorite. Stoy’s attention to detail ensures that each towel is both visually striking, and meaningful to the team’s story.

This season marks the first time the Wild have committed to creating different, game-specific rally towels for every playoff game. At $1.50 each, the investment is seen as worthwhile for the moments they help create, with Stoy and others calling the experience priceless.

How the towels come to life, reach fans

The backstory:

Once Stoy finalizes a design, the towels are sent to Personal Touch Marketing, headquartered in Moorhead. However, the actual printing happens in St. Louis.

"Even though our company is located up in Moorhead, Minn., the towels themselves are printed down in St. Louis. So there's not many of these printing machines in the country, a few of the East Coast, Midwest, and the West Coast, so obviously we're using the Midwest, they're closer, and we can get them delivered within about a couple days once they do place the order," said Murray Rudisill, national account executive at Personal Touch Marketing & Manufacturing.

After printing, the towels are shipped to the arena, where Wild employees have a two-hour window to place all 19,000 towels on seats before fans arrive. This hands-on effort helps set the tone for the crowd and brings the playoff atmosphere to life.

"I think, it's a great collector's item to have images of the players really come to life on the face of these towels. And hopefully we get to print more and more of them this year," said Jim Vanek, director of experiential marketing.

"We're definitely learning that it's a marathon, not a sprint, but we're all hoping it's really a long marathon. And if things go the way we want them to, that means we're not even halfway done yet. So the best is still yet to come and we're really proud of what we've done here the first, you know, series and a half," said Chris Barriere, director of brand marketing and content.

Being part of the playoff experience means a lot to the team behind the towels.

"Being a part of everyone's experience tonight and sharing that with you know the state of hockey is really cool so it's really fun to see that," said a Wild employee.

Why you should care:

These towels are more than just fabric — they’re a way for fans to connect with the team and each other. The unique designs capture the excitement of each playoff game and create lasting memories for everyone in the arena.

What's next:

The Wild’s commitment to game-specific towels is a new tradition that could become a staple for seasons to come, giving fans a tangible piece of the playoff journey.