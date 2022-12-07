Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Time's 2022 Person of the Year

article

Time Magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "and the spirit of Ukraine" as its 2022 Person of the Year.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Zelenskyy has become a notable figure worldwide for his leadership of Ukrainian resistance and efforts to bring attention to the months-long war.

Zelenskyy, 44, was one of 10 on Time’s shortlist for the 2022 title, which was revealed on Monday. The title is given annually to a person, group, object, or even an idea that wielded "the most influence in the previous 12 months... for better or for worse."

Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal shared the magazine’s choice Wednesday, telling "Today" that Zelenskyy has kept the world’s attention on Ukraine.

"Whether one looks at this story of Ukraine with a sense of hope or a sense of fear, and the story is, of course, not fully written yet ... Zelenskyy has really galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades," Felsenthal said.

Zelenskyy, who grew up in southeastern Ukraine, studied law and later found a new home in movie acting and comedy — rocketing to fame in the 2010s as one of Ukraine’s top entertainers with the TV series "Servant of the People."

In it, he portrayed a lovable high school teacher fed up with corrupt politicians who accidentally becomes president.

After just a few years, Zelenskyy became the real-life president of Ukraine, now rallying his people during unprovoked attacks from Russia, while impressing his Western counterparts.

After an offer from the United States to transport him to safety shortly after the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy famously shot back: "I need ammunition, not a ride," he said in Ukrainian, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.