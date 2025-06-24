Timberwolves sale approved by NBA Board of Governors marking end of Taylor era

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx sale to a group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez will become final later this week after being approved officially by the NBA Board of Governors. Former owner Glen Taylor agreed to sell the Timberwolves and Lynx in 2021, but later fought the sale, alleging a missed final payment by the group. The transaction is expected to close this week, officially marking the "end of an era" for Wolves fans.



After a lengthy legal dispute until a sale became final, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be under new ownership next season as the NBA Board of Governors says it has unanimously approved the sale of controlling interests from Glen Taylor to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

What they're saying:

"We are honored to lead the Timberwolves and Lynx into a bold and exciting new era," Lore said in a statement. "Today marks a momentous milestone for us, and we fully recognize the great responsibility that comes with serving as stewards of these exceptional franchises. We are committed to building an organization that sets the standard for excellence, is universally admired, and rooted in pride that spans generations."

"I’ve dedicated my entire life to the world of sports; not just as a game, but as a powerful force that unites people, uplifts communities, and changes lives," Rodriguez said in a statement. "I’m incredibly honored and energized to roll up my sleeves and get to work. I know what it takes to be a champion, and I’m ready to bring that same commitment and drive to create a winning culture in Minnesota."

Minnesota Timberwolves sale approved

What we know:

Taylor bought the Timberwolves in 1994 for $94 million, and despite having the chance, never moved the team from Minnesota.

In 2021, Taylor agreed to sell the franchise for $1.5 billion in a series of payments to Lore and Rodriguez – the final of which he tried to dispute as missing a deadline, before losing in arbitration.

What's next:

An announcement of the vote says that Lore and Rodriguez will serve as co-chairmen, with Lore assuming the role of Timberwolves governor and Rodriguez as alternate governor. For the Lynx, the roles will reverse.

On Monday, Taylor penned a "goodbye" letter to fans.