Timberwolves’ owner Glen Taylor bids farewell in letter to fans

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx sale to the group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez will become final later this week. Glen and Becky Taylor released a statement on Monday via the Timberwolves' web site, thanking everyone with the team and the fans for the last 30 years. Taylor agreed to sell the Timberwolves and Lynx after losing a court battle over payment deadlines.



The Minnesota Timberwolves ownership transition will finalize this week as Glen Taylor sells the team to a group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

Taylor and his wife, Becky, released a goodbye statement on Monday through the team’s web site. Taylor lost an arbitration case in court against Rodriguez and Lore over meeting deadlines to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx. In early April, Taylor agreed to sell the franchise for the original $1.5 billion price tag agreed to in 2021.

Taylor bought the Timberwolves in 1994 for $94 million.

‘Thank you to the fans’

What they're saying:

Glen and Becky Taylor released this statement on Monday.

"After 30 unforgettable years, our time as owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx has come to a close. This marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in our lives – one filled with purpose, pride, and a deep connection.

"When we kept the Timberwolves from moving to New Orleans in 1994, we did so with the hope of building something that could unite people across Minnesota and beyond. And when we added the Lynx in 1998, it was driven by our belief in supporting women and fully embracing the diversity and promise of the WNBA.

"THANK YOU to my limited partners for going on this journey together – Meyer Orbach, Bill and Teri Popp, Bill and Joyce Sexton, Wynn and Ginnette Kearney, John and Kathie Bollero, and Debbie Saunders.

"THANK YOU to the players who wore the jerseys with heart and determination.

"THANK YOU to the staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

"THANK YOU to the corporate and community partners who supported us through the years.

"And most of all, THANK YOU to the fans – your passion has been the soul of this organization. You welcomed us into your homes, your lives, and your hearts. The roar of Target Center, the sea of jerseys in the stands, the shared highs and lows, and the belief in what we could accomplish together – it’s all been nothing short of remarkable.

"Though we are stepping away as owners, our love for this organization and this community remains as strong as ever. We will always be fans, cheering from our seats, celebrating your triumphs, and believing in what comes next. It has been the honor of our lives."

The future

What we know:

The Timberwolves have started their offseason after a run to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year. They will not have Kevin Durant, who was traded Sunday to the Houston Rockets.

What we don't know:

They have other key offseason decisions to make, including the futures of Naz Reid, Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. They also have the Nos. 17 and 31 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.