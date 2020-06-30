Tim Pawlenty expresses support for wearing masks: 'Let's at least show we care enough about each other'

Former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty expressed his support Tuesday for wearing masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pawlenty wrote on Twitter, “Wearing masks indoors/close quarters clearly helps prevent virus spread. Freedom without responsibility doesn’t last. In our sadly divided country, let’s at least show we care enough about each other to wear our masks in crowded places.”

His comments come as more cities in Minnesota are now requiring face coverings to be worn in inside. Edina and Rochester joined Minneapolis and St. Paul Monday in requiring masks in some indoor spaces.

The University of Minnesota also announced Monday it will require masks to be worn inside campus buildings.

Face masks or face coverings can prevent people who are infected with COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are hard to maintain.