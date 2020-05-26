Minneapolis mask requirement now in effect, here's what you need to know

article

A new rule requiring people to wear faces masks in public indoor spaces in Minneapolis is now in effect.

The mandatory order was handed down by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, face masks are now mandatory in indoor spaces including retail stores, hotels and government buildings in Minneapolis. The measure applies to anyone over the age of two. Surgical, cloth and homemade masks are all acceptable.

When it comes to compliance, anyone who violates the rule could face a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $1,000. Anyone with a complaint can call 311.

The mask requirement comes less than a week before more businesses start to reopen.

“People in Minneapolis have a core value of looking out for one another, and wearing this mask is the least we can do,” Mayor Frey said.

However, there is an exception to the rule for those have medical issues. Anyone who has difficulty breathing may be exempt from wearing a face covering.

The new requirement led to the launch of the Mask Up Minneapolis campaign over the weekend. Monday, the city collected face masks that will be donated to people in need throughout the city.

“We realized that this concept of wearing a mask is new to people, so we want to make sure that it’s easy and as convenient as possible,” Mayor Frey said.