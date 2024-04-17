TikTok popular clothing brand Edikted opening store at Mall of America

Fashion brand Edikted, which has quickly grown in popularity among TikTok users and the Gen Z generation in general, is set to open a store at the Mall of America.

The MOA location will become the brand's third U.S. location, since only launching in 2021.

It appears Edikted thrives on mixing trendy fashion with affordable prices. A quick survey of its website, which has an ongoing 50-percent sale underway, shows prices for many items in the $10 to $50 range.

A news release from the Mall of America says: "The clothing brand has become widely popular on TikTok and has quickly established itself as a favorite among Gen Z consumers. Their apparel has gone viral after fashion "it girls" such as Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Addison Rae were spotted rocking the brand. Heavily influenced by pop culture and social media trends, Edikted is on a mission to become the number one destination for Gen Z, trend driven, affordable, female fashion."

The store will be on the west side of the mall on the second level, between Hollister and Express.