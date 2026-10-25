7 arrested after break-in at The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis

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Seven people were arrested after Minneapolis police say they stopped a burglary in progress at the historic Basilica of Saint Mary early Saturday morning.

Basilica break-in

What we know:

Minneapolis police said officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday after a security monitoring company called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

At the church, with help from the security company, officers say they were able to make several arrests.

Local perspective:

Police say three adults and four minors were arrested on suspicion of offenses including burglary of a business, fleeing police on foot and trespassing.

The three adults were booked into Hennepin County Jail while the four minors were processed by the department's juvenile unit and released, officers said.

Police say the juvenile unit will lead the investigation into the break-in.

Big picture view:

The break-in comes as the church is in the midst of a multi-million dollar renovation project. The renovation aims to restore the church exterior, restore the plaster ceiling, stone walls, and floors on the inside, and repair and restore stained-glass windows, among other improvements. As part of the project, the church is also aiming to improve safety and security in the building.

Interior renovations are expected to be completed by next March.

Basilica releases statement

What they're saying:

Fr. Ralph Talbot, the Pastor and Rector at the Basilica of Saint Mary, issued this statement to FOX 9:

"Early Saturday morning, The Basilica security system detected unauthorized persons inside The Basilica. Officers of the Minneapolis Police Department responded and, with assistance from our security team, located and arrested seven individuals for burglary. We will cooperate in the prosecution of these individuals. I am grateful to those involved in resolving the situation and to members of the community who have expressed their concern about this incident."