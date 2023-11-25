Thousands gather in Minnesota for Hmong New Year celebration

About thirty thousand people converged in Minnesota’s capitol city this weekend, traveling from around the world to attend Minnesota’s 43rd annual Hmong New Year celebration.

"As far as the other side of the world, Laos, Thailand, China," organizer Jerry Yang said.

The event showcases Hmong culture through food, clothing, and performances.

"She wanted to experience Hmong culture, because she’s from South Korea," attendee Leo Xong said of his girlfriend Hyejin Moon.

The St. Paul RiverCentre has opened its doors for anyone to get a close look at the other side of the world. All are welcome to come and learn more through Sunday.

"It’s cool to see people have knowledge of the tradition and still keep it alive," Xong finished.