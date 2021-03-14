Expand / Collapse search

‘This is awful’: Expert laments timing of Minneapolis settlement with Floyd family

George Floyd's family will be awarded $27 million from the City of Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The historic $27 million settlement between the family of George Floyd and the city of Minneapolis has one expert concerned about how it will affect the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin.

City leaders announced the record settlement on Friday, with all City Council members voting to approve the money to settle the civil suit brought by the family.

"This is awful [for the trial]," said former Chief Public Defender for Hennepin County Mary Moriarty. "This is awful for the state, awful for the defense."

Moriarty argues the settlement sends a message to jurors that the city believes Derek Chauvin is guilty.

"However you feel about Chauvin, he should get a fair trial," she said. "We want everyone to get a fair trial and this just is not good timing at all and it’s very damaging."

When asked about the timing of the settlement, the city of Minneapolis pointed to City Attorney Jim Rowander’s statement at a news conference Friday where he said, "You know, we are trying to be very respectful of the criminal proceedings that are now underway and we’re now in jury selection and I think it wouldn’t be wise for all of us to comment on something that is ongoing."

There is another looming question about how the city, which is self-insured, can afford to make such huge payouts. In 2019, the city’s CFO told the Star Tribune that their actuaries were treating the $20 million settlement in the Mohamed Noor case as a "once-in-a-decade kind of occurrence."

Two years later, the city finds itself making history once again.