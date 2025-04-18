Fire at Renaissance Festival grounds destroys at least 10 structures

The Brief A fire on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds destroyed six buildings and 6-10 other structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities say lightning could have been a contributing factor. Renaissance Festival organizers say they plan to rebuild and still open in August.



Several structures were destroyed by a fire on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds Thursday.

Fire at Renaissance Festival

The backstory:

Shakopee city officials say that several buildings were engulfed in flames on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds.

The fire started around 6 p.m., and due to a lack of water in the area, it was difficult to contain. Officials say there are water wells on the property, which are turned off during the winter, so water had to be shuttled in from hydrants about eight minutes away. Fire crews also struggled to gain access to the site due to the low-maintained gravel roads and recent rainfall, making it difficult for large emergency vehicles to navigate.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a heavy fire in multiple connected commercial structures, with about five buildings fully engulfed. By 8 p.m. the fire was mostly extinguished.

Authorities say that six buildings and 6-10 other structures were all lost. The buildings included retail and food shops.

A firefighter was injured after he was hit by a fire hose. He was treated at the scene and returned to duty.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is being investigated. Authorities say it is possible that lightning could be the cause. It's reported there were four lightning strikes within a mile of the grounds, and two lightning strikes reported within a half-mile.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Renaissance Festival organizers provided the following statement regarding the fire:

"We were notified shortly after 6:00 PM that a fire had broken out on the grounds of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. Emergency crews responded quickly, and the fire was largely contained thanks to the rapid and coordinated efforts of local fire departments. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and we are happy to share that no injuries have been reported. We are incredibly grateful to the fire departments from Shakopee, Jordan, Chaska, Belle Plaine, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Carver, Mdewakanton, and Prior Lake, as well as the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Allina Health, for their incredible response and support during this incident. While we are heartbroken by the damage, we are already looking ahead. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival community is resilient, and we will work to rebuild and bring back the magic as soon as possible. We will share more updates as information becomes available."

Renaissance Festival organizers say once the investigation is complete, they will begin to rebuild and plan to still open in August.

Three artisans were impacted by the fire, with their booths being burned down, organizers said.