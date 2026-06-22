Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 26–28)

From a best ribs competition, to Special Olympics USA games and the Twin Cities Pride parade, there’s plenty to do throughout Minnesota this weekend.

The Great Midwest Rib Fest

June 25–27

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Prior Lake

Free; More information here

Hosted at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, this free, three-day outdoor event combines a professional rib-cooking competition with national touring act musicians.

2026 Special Olympics USA games

University of Minnesota and National Sports Center; Minneapolis and Blaine

June 20–26

More information here

The 2026 Special Olympics USA games will unite 3,000 athletes, 1,500 coaches, 10,000 volunteers and 75,000 fans from all 50 states.

The University of Minnesota’s campus will host several events, while the National Sports Center in Blaine will host select events as well.

Hmong International Freedom Festival

June 27–28

Como Park’s McMurray Field, St. Paul

More information here

The 44th annual celebration will also acknowledge the 50-year anniversary of Hmong freedom in Minnesota. The Hmong International Freedom Festival has been acknowledged as the largest Hmong sports tournament in the nation, with last year’s event seeing nearly 60,000 attendees, hosting 200 sports teams, and featuring 200 vendors.

Lakes Jam

June 24–27

Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd

More information here

The annual outdoor music festival this year features country stars like Bailey Zimmerman, Tucker Wetmore and Neal McCoy, plus mud racing, water cross tournaments and more.

Twin Cities Pride Festival

June 27–28

Loring Park, Minneapolis

More information here

The annual celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community brings together three stages of entertainment, and more than 650 food and craft vendors. The highly anticipated Twin Cities Pride Parade then takes place on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting at 3rd & Hennepin Avenue, and running down Hennepin to Spruce.