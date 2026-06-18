Rick Springfield headlines Great Midwest Rib Fest at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake June 27

The Brief Rick Springfield will headline The Great Midwest Rib Fest at Mystic Lake on Saturday, June 27. The three-day festival features top pitmasters, live music and the World Rib Eating Championship. Cheap Trick will no longer perform as previously announced.



Rick Springfield has been announced as the Saturday night headliner during a weekend of barbecue, music and competition as part of The Great Midwest Rib Fest at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.

Great Midwest Rib Fest at Mystic Lake

What we know:

Known for a slew of pop-punk hits in the 80s, Springfield is set to headline the festival on Saturday, June 27, capping off three days of free outdoor concerts and award-winning barbecue.

Music fans can catch Old Crow Medicine Show and Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors on Thursday, while Gabby Barrett and Parmalee take the stage Friday. The Suburbs will perform on Saturday before Springfield.

The festival is free to attend and runs from Thursday, June 25, through Saturday, June 27.

Why you should care:

Attendees will be able to sample ribs from 10 of the nation’s top pitmasters, including Aussom Aussie BBQ Co., Austin’s Texas Lightning, BBQ King Smokehouse, Big Show BBQ, Big Boned BBQ, Carolina BBQ, Chicago BBQ, Just North of Memphis BBQ, Porky Chicks BBQ and Texas Outlaw BBQ.

Votes will then be tallied for their favorite ribs in the "Best of the Fest" people’s choice award. A panel of James Beard award-winning chefs and local media personalities, led by Mike Brown of Travail, will judge the ribs and sauces, with prizes awarded Saturday afternoon.

Sides, desserts and beverages will also be available for purchase.

The World Rib Eating Championship

Dig deeper:

The World Rib Eating Championship will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, challenging competitors to beat the current world record of 13.76 pounds of pork meat eaten in 12 minutes.