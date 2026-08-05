Missing Mendota Heights man, 89, found dead in Wisconsin woods after 2-week search

The Brief Human remains believed to be Edward Hanton, 89, were found Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Douglas County. Hanton had been missing from Mendota Heights since July 22, with his car found July 27 near Bear Lake. Authorities are working to confirm the identity and continue investigating.



A search for a missing Mendota Heights man has ended with the discovery of human remains in a remote part of Douglas County.

Search for missing man leads to discovery in Douglas County forest

What we know:

Human remains were found Tuesday afternoon in a heavily wooded area of Douglas County Forest land in Summit, Wisconsin. Authorities believe the remains are those of Edward Hanton, an 89-year-old man from Mendota Heights who went missing July 22.

"Personal items with the body indicate it is that of Mr. Hanton. A forensic examination and positive ID will be conducted," the press release said.

Hanton's disappearance prompted a multi-agency search involving local fire departments, rescue squads, and K9 teams from both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The backstory:

Hanton was last seen at his Mendota Heights home on July 22. An electronic ping placed him on Highway 48 near Hinckley around 5 p.m., and video evidence showed his vehicle in the Danbury/Webster area about 6 p.m. Family members believed he might have been heading to Superior or a family cabin near Amnicon Lake.

On July 27, his vehicle was found on a trail west of Bear Lake and east of Carlson Road, between Pioneer Trail and Tower Fire Lane. The search continued for several days, ultimately leading to the discovery of the remains.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the remains, pending forensic examination. The cause of death and further details about Hanton's disappearance are still under investigation.