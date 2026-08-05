Mayo Clinic among top hospitals on U.S. News ranking

The Brief The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2026-27 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. The honor roll includes 20 hospitals total, with three being Mayo Clinic campuses: Rochester, Jacksonville, and Phoenix. The rankings were based on a comprehensive evaluation across nearly two dozen areas, including cancer treatment, heart surgery, and stroke care.



The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been named among the top hospitals in the country on a ranking by the U.S. News and World Report.

Mayo Clinic earns spot on honor roll

What we know:

The Mayo Clinic earned a spot on the U.S. News' 2026-27 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

The Mayo Clinic is included along with 19 other hospitals from across the country – including two other Mayo campuses in Jacksonville and Phoenix.

The report says it used a "comprehensive" evaluation to rank the hospitals, looking at how the hospitals perform in different departments ranging from cancer treatment, to heart surgery, and stroke care, among nearly two dozen areas.

Full U.S. News list

Big picture view:

Here is the full list of hospitals included on the 2026-27 "honor roll."

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Cleveland Clinic

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Houston Methodist Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic-Arizona

Mayo Clinic-Florida

Mount Sinai Hospital

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital

NYU Langone Hospitals

Rush University Medical Center

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla, Hillcrest, and East Campus Medical Centers

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

Full Minnesota rankings

Local perspective:

Here's how hospitals are ranked in Minnesota:

1.) Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

2.) M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

3.) M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina, Minn.

4.) Allina Health United Hospital, Saint Paul, Minn.

5.) CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital, Saint Cloud, Minn.

6.) Allina Health Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minn.

6.) Allina Health Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids, Minn.

8.) Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato, Mankato, Minn.

8.) M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital, Saint Paul, Minn.

10.) M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville, Minn.

10.) M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Woodbury, Minn.

10.) Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, Saint Louis Park, Minn.

Dig deeper:

The Mayo Clinic also ranked number one for gastroenterology surgery and third for orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.