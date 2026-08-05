Mayo Clinic among top hospitals on U.S. News ranking
(FOX 9) - The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been named among the top hospitals in the country on a ranking by the U.S. News and World Report.
Mayo Clinic earns spot on honor roll
What we know:
The Mayo Clinic earned a spot on the U.S. News' 2026-27 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
The Mayo Clinic is included along with 19 other hospitals from across the country – including two other Mayo campuses in Jacksonville and Phoenix.
The report says it used a "comprehensive" evaluation to rank the hospitals, looking at how the hospitals perform in different departments ranging from cancer treatment, to heart surgery, and stroke care, among nearly two dozen areas.
Full U.S. News list
Big picture view:
Here is the full list of hospitals included on the 2026-27 "honor roll."
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinic-Arizona
- Mayo Clinic-Florida
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell
- Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospitals
- Rush University Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital
- UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center
- UC San Diego Health-La Jolla, Hillcrest, and East Campus Medical Centers
- UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center
- University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor
Full Minnesota rankings
Local perspective:
Here's how hospitals are ranked in Minnesota:
1.) Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
2.) M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
3.) M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina, Minn.
4.) Allina Health United Hospital, Saint Paul, Minn.
5.) CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital, Saint Cloud, Minn.
6.) Allina Health Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minn.
6.) Allina Health Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids, Minn.
8.) Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato, Mankato, Minn.
8.) M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital, Saint Paul, Minn.
10.) M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville, Minn.
10.) M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Woodbury, Minn.
10.) Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, Saint Louis Park, Minn.
Dig deeper:
The Mayo Clinic also ranked number one for gastroenterology surgery and third for orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.