Woodbury brothers led fentanyl pipeline from Arizona to Twin Cities, get 15 years each

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The Brief Six people sentenced for trafficking nearly 30 kilograms of fentanyl pills into Minnesota. Sentences total 540 months in prison, with roles ranging from sourcing to distributing the drugs. Law enforcement seized large amounts of fentanyl in Minnesota and New Mexico between September 2023 and March 2024.



Federal authorities have sentenced six people for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation that moved nearly 30 kilograms of pills from Arizona to Minnesota.

Sentencing details and how the operation unfolded

What we know:

United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced that Amanda Jennifer Freeman was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug, 4, joining five others in a case that brought a total of 540 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. The group coordinated the movement of fentanyl pills from Arizona to Minnesota, where the drugs were stored and distributed throughout the state and beyond.

What they're saying:

"These sentences demonstrate my office’s commitment to investigate and take down fentanyl trafficking operations. The coordinated efforts of our law enforcement partners ensured that those responsible were prosecuted and held accountable," said Rosen.

The defendants received a range of sentences, from time served to 180 months in prison, based on their roles in the operation. The group included Shiloe Devanglo Nixon and Malik Deronte Nixon, both from Woodbury, who each received 180 months, while others like Freeman and Zakiya Niajoneu Whitney received time served with supervised release.

Authorities say the operation began in September 2023 when the Nixon's conspired to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl. They recruited others to transport pills from Arizona to the Twin Cities, where they were distributed to lower-level dealers. On Feb. 5, 2024, Freeman drove fentanyl pills from Arizona to a rental home in St. Paul. The next day, police seized nearly 9.7 kilograms of pills from that home.

Authorities say about a month later, New Mexico State Police stopped Whitney’s car on Interstate 40 and found another 10 kilograms of fentanyl pills, which were also headed to Minnesota. Just weeks after the New Mexico seizure, the Nixon’s were stopped by Minnesota State Patrol while returning from Phoenix with about 9.7 kilograms of pills hidden in a backpack.

By the numbers:

In total, nearly 30 kilograms of fentanyl pills were seized by law enforcement during the investigation.

The sentences handed down included:

Shiloe Devanglo Nixon, 37, Woodbury: 180 months in prison, five years supervised release

Malik Deronte Nixon, 30, Woodbury: 180 months in prison, five years supervised release

Ernesto Alexis Seals, 28, Welch: 120 months in prison, five years supervised release

Justin Keith Banks, 37, Rush City: 60 months in prison, four years supervised release

Amanda Jennifer Freeman, 38, St. Paul: time served, two years supervised release

Zakiya Niajoneu Whitney, 25, San Tan Valley, Arizona: time served, two years supervised release

The operation involved multiple people with prior felony convictions, including aggravated robbery, assault, and theft.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the original source of the fentanyl in Arizona or whether additional suspects may be charged in connection with this operation.