Shakopee waste company fined $47K for storing 132 unpermitted hazardous waste shipments

The Brief Daniels Sharpsmart in Shakopee paid $47,000 in penalties for hazardous and infectious waste violations between 2023 and 2025. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency found improper storage, documentation and reporting of hazardous and infectious waste. The company agreed to stop improper practices and comply with state-approved waste management plans.



A Shakopee waste management company has been fined for breaking state rules on hazardous and infectious waste.

MPCA investigation reveals violations at Shakopee facility

What we know:

Daniels Sharpsmart intentionally stored 132 shipments of hazardous waste at its Shakopee facility from 2023 to 2025 without the required permit, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

Investigators also found the company failed to document infectious waste shipments according to its approved management plan. Daniels Sharpsmart changed its infectious waste transportation documentation procedures in March 2025 without notifying or getting approval from the MPCA.

The company received 19 shipments of hazardous waste it was not permitted to accept and did not report those rejected shipments as required by state law. Daniels Sharpsmart also failed to send 11 rejected hazardous waste shipments to appropriate facilities, and delayed sending another seven shipments within the 60-day timeframe.

In addition to the $47,000 fine, Daniels Sharpsmart has agreed to stop improper hazardous waste storage, properly handle hazardous waste received by mistake, and comply with all approved infectious waste management plans.

The MPCA says when facilities do not fully comply with regulations, pollution can harm people and the environment.

The backstory:

Complaints from the public sparked the MPCA’s investigation into Daniels Sharpsmart’s practices, which led to the discovery of multiple violations over a two-year period.

The company’s failures included improper storage, lack of reporting, and unauthorized changes to documentation procedures.