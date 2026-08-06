Cedar Lake beaches under blue-green algae warning in Minneapolis

The Brief All three beaches at Cedar Lake in Minneapolis are under a blue-green algae warning. People and pets are advised to avoid any contact with lake water due to blue-green algae toxins. The warning covers Cedar Lake East, West and South beaches and will remain in effect as algae blooms may move.



A hazardous blue-green algae warning is now in effect for all three Cedar Lake beaches, with officials urging people and pets to stay out of the water.

Hazardous algae warning issued for Cedar Lake beaches

What we know:

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said Monday’s water samples showed microcystin toxin levels at Cedar Lake South Beach exceeded closure standards, while East and West beaches were below the threshold. However, because the algae bloom can shift locations with wind and weather, the warning applies to all three beaches.

The affected beaches are Cedar Lake East (Hidden) Beach, Cedar Lake Point (West) Beach and Cedar Lake South Beach. The warning is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

Hot weather, sunny skies and water temperatures above 75 degrees are ideal for blue-green algae growth, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

What you can do:

Officials recommend avoiding all body contact with lake water, including swimming and letting pets enter the water. Ingesting water with blue-green algae can be harmful to both humans and animals. If you come into contact with the water, shower and rinse off immediately.

Other guidelines include avoiding playing in algae scum or mats, throwing away fish guts and cleaning fillets with tap or bottled water before cooking, and towel drying after swimming to prevent swimmer’s itch.

Swimmers should also avoid water that looks like "pea soup" or has a paint-like surface, keep children and pets away from algae, and avoid swimming for 48 hours after rainfall.

Why you should care:

Blue-green algae can cause serious health issues for both people and pets, including skin irritation, stomach problems and more severe reactions if ingested. Following these warnings helps keep the community safe during peak summer beach season.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the warning will be lifted or how long the algae bloom will persist at Cedar Lake. Updates will depend on ongoing monitoring and weather conditions.