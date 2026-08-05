Things to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Aug. 7-9)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Celebrate Irish culture, explore the wreckage of the Titanic, or watch cat videos at events happening around Minnesota this weekend.
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage
- Aug. 6 - Nov. 29
- 501 Royalston Avenue, Minneapolis
- Ticketed event; see details here
The Titanic Immersive Voyage opens this week and runs through November. Experience what it’s like to be a passenger on the Titanic through 3D projections, video animations, and interactive exhibits. Explore the depths of the ocean at the wreck site through VR, examine artifacts from the ship, and more during this limited-time event.
Twin Cities Irish Fest
- Aug. 7 - Aug. 9
- Harriet Island Regional Park, St. Paul
- Ticketed event; see details here
Experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of Ireland during this three-day festival at Harriet Island Regional Park. Enjoy live music, traditional Irish dancers, yard games, delicious food and drinks, and fun for the whole family.
Uptown Art Fair
- Aug. 7 - Aug. 9
- Lake of the Isles & The Mall, Minneapolis
- Free event; more details here
Celebrate creativity and community at the Uptown Art Fair. Shop from local artists and businesses, enjoy live entertainment, and more at this weekend's event.
Hickory Street RibFest
- Aug. 7 - Aug. 8
- Hickory Street, Mankato
- Free event; more details here
Enjoy a fun summer weekend outside at the Hickory Street RibFest in downtown Mankato. Visit multiple BBQ food vendors and listen to live music from multiple artists and bands throughout the weekend.
CatVideoFest
- Aug. 8 - Aug. 9
- 115 Main St SE, Minneapolis
- Ticketed event; see details here
Join fellow cat lovers and watch a compilation of the best cat videos at the CatVideoFest. The videos are hand-picked from submissions around the world, and a portion of ticket sales go directly to local cat-focused charities and animal shelters.
Corgi Races
- Sunday, Aug. 9, starting at 1 p.m.
- Canterbury Park, Shakopee
- Ticketed event; see details here
The corgi races are back at Canterbury Park this weekend, where the dogs will compete for a spot in the Best in Show Championship. The three heats take place on the track in between the live horse racing events.
Big Minneapolis Anime Convention
- Aug. 8 - Aug. 9
- Minneapolis Convention Center
- Ticketed event, see details here
Attend the Minneapolis Anime Convention this weekend to experience celebrity meet-and-greets, attend fan panels, participate in contests, shop at vendor booths, and more. At this event, you can meet the people behind your favorite characters, like the cast from Avatar: The Last Airbender.