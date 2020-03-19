'The Singing Space': Music educators post songs for children during 'uncertain times'

With thousands of students sitting at home, a group of music educators is using social media to reach them.

Called “The Singing Space,” music teachers are posting videos of songs they are singing for children.

“It is simply designed as a safe space for children to listen and sing and be,” said the group description on Facebook.

Across the country, schools have been closed in an effort to combat the coronavirus. These dedicated educators, however, refusesd to let their students live without some music in their lives.

The educators are asked to choose positive songs that serve as a “relief from some of the anxieties these uncertain times bring.”

While it does not portend to replace music education, the collection of videos aims to help de-stress children who are stuck at home without school.

Here is an example of a recent post from an educator who says they are from Wisconsin.