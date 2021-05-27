‘The Masked Singer’ finale: Nick Lachey wins Season 5, while one lucky fan wins $100K

Black Swan, Piglet and Chameleon battled it out one last time in hopes to win the fifth season of "The Masked Singer", but only one contestant would go home with the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

"I could absolutely see you taking home the Golden Mask, Piglet," panelist Jenny McCarthy said Wednesday after Piglet’s rendition of "Faithfully" by Journey.

And, that’s exactly what happened: The Piglet took it all the way home.

The Season Five winner underneath the swine costume was revealed as iconic singer Nick Lachey, famous for being in the 90s boy band 98 Degrees.

Lachey, 47, told FOX Television Stations "The Masked Singer" reinforced how much he loves music and performing.

"More personally, I’m proud of myself for overcoming some of the challenges that you encounter on that show. It’s really hard to sing in that costume, and at the beginning, I wasn’t sure that I was going to be able to get through it, to be honest with you. It was really tough," Lachey revealed. "Coming out of it, I can definitely say it was worth every second."

The father of Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix, said his children knew instantly that he was the performer behind the mask.

"I was probably about three notes into my first performance, and my daughter goes ‘That’s daddy.’ They knew right away. They recognized my voice right away," Lachey shared.

Recently, his group 98 Degrees announced a new remix playlist "Summer of 98" as part of their 98 Days of Summer campaign, which will kick off on June 11. The band also plans to release a brand new single on July 9 called "Where Do You Wanna Go" accompanied by a music video.

"We’re just excited to be back and do what we love to do again," the singer continued.

In addition, Lachey and his wife Vanessa are also busy co-hosting the hit Netflix reality show "Love is Blind," which is currently in production on Season 2. The married couple will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary this summer.

"Vanessa and I are both very much committed to each other. That’s first and foremost," Lachey responded to the secrets of a strong marriage. "It’s all about communication. I know it sounds cliche, but it really is. If you talk things through and you work things out, they don’t fester and become bigger than they need to be. And that’s what we try to do with each other. And, so far so good."

Lachey said he feels very fortunate and blessed that he gets to continue to perform, and one FOX Super 6 player is also feeling lucky after winning Wednesday’s $100,000 grand prize.

Mike from Arizona was Wednesday evening’s FOX Super 6 winner of the contest that featured questions such as, "Which panelist will get the first impression guess correct for Black Swan?," "Who will be unmasked first tonight?" and "Who is going to win Season 5 of The Masked Singer?"

According to FOX Super 6, 26% of participants were able to correctly guess that Piglet would be the winner.

