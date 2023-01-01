Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Freeborn County, Steele County, Waseca County
10
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Mower County
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Jackson County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Lac Qui Parle County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 9
article

Isabelle held by her parents after birth. (Maple Grove Hospital / Supplied)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say.

Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron Koopman of Greenfield, Minnesota early Sunday morning. Her recorded time of birth was exactly at midnight on New Year's morning, the hospital reports.

Isabelle weighs six pounds, 15 ounces, and measures 20 inches. In a photo shared by the hospital, newborn Isabelle is pictured in the arms of her smiling parents.