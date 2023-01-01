The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital

article

It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say.

Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron Koopman of Greenfield, Minnesota early Sunday morning. Her recorded time of birth was exactly at midnight on New Year's morning, the hospital reports.

Isabelle weighs six pounds, 15 ounces, and measures 20 inches. In a photo shared by the hospital, newborn Isabelle is pictured in the arms of her smiling parents.