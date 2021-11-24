Thanksgiving recipe: Keith Marler's Cornkania
(FOX 9) - It's his famous Thanksgiving dish that's so easy and so tasty! Meteorologist Keith Marler shares his recipe for Cornkania.
Ingredients
- 15oz can corn kernels (drained)
- 15oz can cream style corn
- 8oz Jiffy corn muffin mix
- 1 cup sour cream
- ½ cup butter (melted)
- Shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Grease square Pyrex pan
- Mix all ingredients (except cheese) in large mixing bowl
- Pour into pan
- Bake for 50 minutes
- Top with cheddar and bake until melted (~5 more minutes)