Thanksgiving recipe: Keith Marler's Cornkania

Thanksgiving recipes: Keith Marler's Cornkania

FOX 9 Meteorologist Keith Marler shares his famous Thanksgiving dish that's so easy and so tasty: Cornkania.

(FOX 9) - It's his famous Thanksgiving dish that's so easy and so tasty! Meteorologist Keith Marler shares his recipe for Cornkania.

Ingredients 

  • 15oz can corn kernels (drained)
  • 15oz can cream style corn
  • 8oz Jiffy corn muffin mix
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • ½ cup butter (melted)
  • Shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Grease square Pyrex pan
  3. Mix all ingredients (except cheese) in large mixing bowl
  4. Pour into pan
  5. Bake for 50 minutes
  6. Top with cheddar and bake until melted (~5 more minutes)