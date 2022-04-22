Texas National Guard soldier missing after mission to rescue migrant from river: sources

article

A Texas National Guard soldier has gone missing while trying to rescue migrants in a river at the state’s border with Mexico, Texas officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred in Eagle Pass during an attempt to rescue migrants. Law enforcement sources initially told Fox News that the service member had drowned. However, the sources later said that the body that had been recovered was in fact a migrant, not the service member.

The Texas Military Department said in a statement that a soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star "has gone missing along a river during a mission-related incident."

"The Soldier has not been found," the statement said, calling reports of a fatality "inaccurate."

"The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the Soldier," the statement said.

