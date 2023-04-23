Texas 'after-prom party' devolves into shooting, leaving 9 people wounded

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County, La Crosse County
13
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Texas 'after-prom party' devolves into shooting, leaving 9 people wounded

By Danielle Wallace
Published 
FOX News
6280c9d3- article

Police lights on first responder vehicles at crime scene. via Getty Creative Images

An after prom party in Texas erupted in gunfire early Sunday, leaving at least nine people shot, authorities said. 

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies responded to a disturbance on County Road 263 north of Jasper with shots fired, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. 

"Upon arrival, nine victims were found to have non-life-threatening injuries," the statement said. "The incident erupted at an after-prom party that was being held at the residence on County Road 263. Most victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth for further treatment."

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned. The post said further information will be released when available.

ALABAMA POLICE ESTABLISH TIP LINE FOR PHOTOS, VIDEOS FROM SWEET 16 SHOOTING

Jasper, a city of just about 6,800 people, is situated in the Deep East Texas subregion, about 40 miles west of the Texas-Louisiana state line. 

FAMILY MEMBERS OF 2018 SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIMS FEAR MORE DELAYS IN TRIAL

This incident comes on the heels of a string of high-profile mass shootings. Last weekend, a Sweet 16 birthday party in rural Dadeville, Alabama, left four dead and 32 others injured. 

On Friday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced its sixth arrest in connection to the investigation. The suspects range in age from 15 to 20. 

Those killed were two graduating high school seniors, including the football star brother of the birthday girl, as well as a 19-year-old and a 23-year-old former athlete.  

Read more from FOX News Digital