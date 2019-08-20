Teen texts police about assault from inside semi truck, suspect arrested

article

A man is in custody after a teen reported her sexual assault via text message Monday morning in northwestern Minnesota.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:23 a.m., dispatch received text messages from a female saying she was the passenger in a semi truck, and she had been sexually assaulted by the driver.

The teen described the semi to authorities and told them she was heading west on Interstate 94.

Officials later located a semi matching the description near Downer, Minnesota and conducted a traffic stop. There, they located the teen and transported her to the hospital.

An adult male was taken into custody and transported to the Clay County Correctional Center without incident. Authorities say the assault itself happened in Stearns County.