Teen motorcyclist killed in Bemidji crash

A 19-year-old motorcyclist in Bemidji was killed in a crash late Tuesday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report states the 19-year-old motorcyclist was heading northbound on Jefferson Avenue Southwest around 11:20 p.m. when he crashed at the intersection of Division Street West.

The driver from Bemidji was taken to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the crash report states.

The state patrol did not say what led to the crash but listed the road conditions as dry and said it’s "unknown" if alcohol played a factor. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.