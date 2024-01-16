Teen dies from shooting in northeast Minneapolis

article

A 19-year-old man died after being shot in a northeast Minneapolis parking lot Monday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting around 4:45 p.m. at 1650 New Brighton Ave. At the scene, authorities found a 19-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The teenager was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting happened during a physical altercation. Police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the crime and remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. The man has not been officially charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name along with the cause and manner of death.