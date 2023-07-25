Teen charged in 4 shootings, including one outside St. Paul school

article

A 19-year-old man in St. Paul was charged Tuesday in four separate shootings in the city, including firing shots outside a school last winter that grazed a teacher.

Eh Doh Soe is facing multiple counts of assault and using a dangerous weapon in the shootings.

Among the accusations, Soe is charged with firing a gun from his Honda Accord, following a fight between students in January at Washington Technology Magnet School.

One bullet grazed a school staff member who was walking two students back toward the building. Police believe one shot ricocheted off the building and ended up lodged in a sidewalk.

Weeks after, Soe is also accused of shooting a man who confronted four men damaging vehicles in an apartment parking lot off Duluth Street. The victim had been shot twice in his feet.

Police suspect Soe in two other shootings that left two teen boys injured in February.

Speaking with police last week, Soe admitted to being in a gang called "4 Times" that he joined in middle school.

According to the charges, he joined the gang to deal with other gangs that had "made fun of the traditional clothes Karen kids wore and being from a foreign country."

In the charges, police say he also admitted to firing shots outside the school but claimed the other shootings had been committed by friends using his gun.