Shots fired near St. Paul school has bullet graze teacher, building on lockdown

An incident of shots fired near the Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul sent the building into lockdown and one grazed by a bullet Friday evening, with authorities investigating.

According to police, just before 3:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to 1495 Rice Street in St. Paul on a report of a shooting where a person was injured.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult female staff member who had a minor graze wound to her ear lobe, according to police. She was treated and released at the scene.

According to St. Paul Police, staff members said a fight had occurred between two groups of juveniles in their teens. When staff intervened to stop the fight, one group was made to leave the property. As they left in a vehicle, shots were fired back towards the others from the group that was still there, inuring the staff member.

The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made yet. Shell casings were located and recovered on the scene as evidence of the shooting.

According to the St. Paul Public Schools Office of Communication, "due to a report of shots being fired near Washington Technology Magnet School this afternoon, Washington went into a lockout at approximately 3:20 p.m."

Parents were instructed to pick-up students, and evening activities have since been canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.