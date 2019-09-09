Tee It Up for the Troops fundraiser enters 15th year

article

Despite rain and gray skies, hundreds of golfers took to the links across the Twin Cities as part of a fundraising effort to help veterans.

The Golden Valley Country Club was just one of the courses holding Tee It Up for the Troops tournaments on Monday.

Tee It Up has grown to have more than 68 events all across the country.

FOX 9’s Tim Blotz helped kick things off as everyone looked forward to raising a lot of money.

“So this is our 15th year,” said Cheryl Anderson, an event organizer. “We were founded here in Minnesota, and so we’re celebrating 15 years and we’ve been able to raise more than $10 million to give to over 335 veterans’ service organizations around the country.”

Many of the proceeds the event in Golden Valley are going toward the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and the Legion Post 1776 in Apple Valley.

