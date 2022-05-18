Watch: Taylor Swift at NYU graduation, delivers speech and receives honorary degree

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
23
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:13 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:05 PM CDT until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 3:30 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:27 PM CDT until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Becker County, Becker County, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:23 PM CDT until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:21 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Benton County, Carlton County, Cass County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Itasca County, Kanabec County, Lake County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, Saint Louis County, Todd County, Barron County, Burnett County, Polk County

Watch: Taylor Swift at NYU graduation, delivers speech and receives honorary degree

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 12:50PM
News
FOX 5 NY

Taylor Swift addresses NYU graduates

Taylor Swift addresses NYU graduates

NEW YORK - Pop superstar Taylor Swift was among the honorees and speakers at New York University's commencement exercises on Wednesday.

Swift smiled and waved to the cheering crowd as she walked around the infield of Yankee Stadium in her cap and gown.

Eleven-time Grammy winner Swift, who has a home in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood, received a Doctor of Fine Arts. The degree is her first.

"You are a role model around the world," the school announced as she was awarded the degree to loud cheers and applause.

Taylor Swift given NYU honorary degree

Taylor Swift is given a degree

Swift then spoke to the crowd.

"Let me just say that I'm elated to be here," Swift said.  "Welcome to New York.  It's been waiting for you."

Swift joked that she is not "the type of doctor you want around in an emergency."

She also gave some ‘life hacks’ to the graduating class.

"Life can be heavy especially if you try to carry it all at once," Swift said.  "You can't carry all things."

The class of 2022 is being honored in one ceremony, while the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be honored after their own in-person graduation services were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Swift enters NYU graduation

Taylor Swift enters the NYU commencement at Yankee Stadium.

When announcing her appearance at the graduation, NYU said in a news release: "Ms. Swift is one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation. She is the only female artist in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, three times."

ROY NYU COMMENCEMENT PT2 05 18 22 WNYWEME001_2_mpg_00.26.30.24

Swift was being joined by disability rights activist Judith Heumann who was to address the graduates at the 2020/2021 combined ceremony. Honorary degree recipients also include Lonnie Bunch III, Susan Hockfield, Jill Lepore, and Félix Matos Rodríguez.