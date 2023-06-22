Taylor Swift fans without tickets 'strongly discouraged' from gathering outside U.S. Bank Stadium

Fans without tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out concert are "strongly discouraged" from gathering outside of U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend, according to a press release from the venue.

It will be a busy weekend in "Swiftieapolis" as over 500,000 people are expected to be in downtown Minneapolis for the Pride festival, Kiwanis convention, and the sold-out Taylor Swift concert at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The venue posted the advisory on Facebook Thursday, "strongly discouraging" Swift fans from gathering outside the stadium for the shows Friday and Saturday.

During the Eras Tour, thousands of ticketless fans have been "Taylor-Gating" outside stadiums hoping to hear or catch a glimpse of the singer perform. FOX 29 reported thousands of people were sitting in the parking lot at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to hear Swift perform in her hometown.

The advisory reminded Swifties that U.S. Bank Stadium is an enclosed venue in the heart of downtown Minneapolis, so fans wouldn’t be able to catch a glimpse of the show.

There are still tickets available for those wanting to see the show, but they’re sold on resale websites and often cost a pretty penny. The cheapest single ticket on Stubhub for Saturday’s show is in the upper 300 bowl costing $898, not including fees. Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket is selling for over $20,000.

However, buying tickets secondhand can come with risks. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison warned of ticket scams saying there are reports of fans losing as much as $2,500 on fake tickets. Fans who don’t want to dish out thousands of dollars on tickets can keep an eye on Ticketmaster, who has been dropping last-minute face value tickets ahead of shows in other cities.