Target won't require HQ employees to return to office until 2022

Target told its headquarters employees Friday that they will not be required to return to the office in person until 2022.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said in an email to employees that it is pausing its original plans to begin opening teams’ personal floors and workspaces in September to avoid having large group gatherings in the building as it aims for a slower return-to-office rollout amid the delta variant.

Target said it is still planning to open common areas at its downtown Minneapolis headquarters such as cafeterias and conference rooms on Sept. 20 for those who want to use them.

The majority of the roughly 8,500 employees at Target’s downtown headquarters have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target is just the latest downtown Minneapolis company to postpone bringing its workers back in person. Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank Corp both announced this week they were pushing back their return-to-office dates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.