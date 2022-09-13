Target unveils 50 must-have toys for the holidays

article

Target this week unveiled its 50 must-have toys for the holidays.

Called Bullseye's Top Toys list, the Minneapolis-based retailer is highlighting the top toys of the year. The toys start at $14.99, and 23 toys and games on the list are only available at Target.

The list allows shoppers to filter the list by age, price, brand, character, learning skill and more. Among the items on the Kist: Pop Its, Xbox Series S Console, Hot Wheels, dolls, games, Kinetic Sand, LEGOs, and more.

Here's the full list Bullseye's Top Toys of 2022 list:

Inspire New Stories

HarperIman Ashton doll – Exclusive at Target

Rainbow High Shadow High 4 pack – Exclusive at Target

Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll

Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy

Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse

Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls

What the Fluff

Inspire Imagination

Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky – Exclusive at Target

Barbie Vacation House – Exclusive at Target

LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Exclusive at Target

Cocomelon Transforming Fire Truck – Exclusive at Target

Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center Play Tent – Exclusive at Target

LEGO Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow – Exclusive at Target

LOL Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B Mega Family Pack – Exclusive at Target

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball – Exclusive at Target

Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set – Exclusive at Target

Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure Playset – Exclusive at Target

Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur

MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Mechanized Building Set – 1092pcs

LOL Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise Play Set

World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls

Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset

Pixobitz Studio

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters Playset

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition

LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy

Inspire Dreams and Creativity

OSMO Creative Starter Kit – Exclusive at Target

FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror Set – Exclusive at Target

FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset – Exclusive at Target

Our Generation Hair Salon Playset

PAW Patrol Cat Pack Playset – Exclusive at Target

Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy

Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise

5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands Toy Store Playset

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters Transforming Playset

Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio Sewing Machine

LEGO Succulents – Exclusive at Target

Inspire Active Play

FAO Schwarz Ride On Train – Exclusive at Target

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set

Target Toy Shopping Cart – Exclusive at Target

Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset

NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster

Pop It Pro

Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf Play Set – Exclusive at Target

Inspire Fun Family Moments

Yahtzee Frenzy – Exclusive at Target

Hand to Hand Wombat

Inspire Future Gamers

Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack Figure Set – Exclusive at Target

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Collision Nebula Battle Set – Exclusive at Target

Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack

Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena

Target, FAO Schwarz team up again on exclusive collection

Target and legendary toy store FAO Schwarz are teaming up again to bring the company's toys to the Minneapolis-based retailer.

This year's collection features an "exclusive assortment" of more than 120 toys, ranging in price from about $10 to $150. The collection also includes a "capsule collection" of classic FAO Schwarz toys to mark the toymaker's 160th anniversary, such as a Hot Wheels Collector Set.

The toys will be available starting in mid-October at Target stores, on Target.com and at FAO Schwarz stores.

This partnership comes after the retailers launched a 70-item collection last year, which was a huge hit, Target said.

"We are incredibly thrilled to partner exclusively with Target after having forged such a successful relationship together over the past couple of years. There truly is no better way to kick off our 160th anniversary than to announce this partnership," David Niggli, chief merchandising office for FAO Schwarz, said in a statement. "FAO Schwarz has been celebrating the wonder of childhood and bringing awe and discovery to all children — and the child inside all of us — for 160 years, and now families everywhere across the U.S. can enjoy this experience at their local Target store."