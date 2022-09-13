Target unveils 50 must-have toys for the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Target this week unveiled its 50 must-have toys for the holidays.
Called Bullseye's Top Toys list, the Minneapolis-based retailer is highlighting the top toys of the year. The toys start at $14.99, and 23 toys and games on the list are only available at Target.
The list allows shoppers to filter the list by age, price, brand, character, learning skill and more. Among the items on the Kist: Pop Its, Xbox Series S Console, Hot Wheels, dolls, games, Kinetic Sand, LEGOs, and more.
Here's the full list Bullseye's Top Toys of 2022 list:
Inspire New Stories
- HarperIman Ashton doll – Exclusive at Target
- Rainbow High Shadow High 4 pack – Exclusive at Target
- Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll
- Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy
- Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse
- Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls
- What the Fluff
Inspire Imagination
- Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky – Exclusive at Target
- Barbie Vacation House – Exclusive at Target
- LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Exclusive at Target
- Cocomelon Transforming Fire Truck – Exclusive at Target
- Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center Play Tent – Exclusive at Target
- LEGO Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow – Exclusive at Target
- LOL Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B Mega Family Pack – Exclusive at Target
- Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball – Exclusive at Target
- Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set – Exclusive at Target
- Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure Playset – Exclusive at Target
- Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur
- MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Mechanized Building Set – 1092pcs
- LOL Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise Play Set
- World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls
- Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset
- Pixobitz Studio
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters Playset
- Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition
- LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy
Inspire Dreams and Creativity
- OSMO Creative Starter Kit – Exclusive at Target
- FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror Set – Exclusive at Target
- FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset – Exclusive at Target
- Our Generation Hair Salon Playset
- PAW Patrol Cat Pack Playset – Exclusive at Target
- Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy
- Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise
- 5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands Toy Store Playset
- PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters Transforming Playset
- Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio Sewing Machine
- LEGO Succulents – Exclusive at Target
Inspire Active Play
- FAO Schwarz Ride On Train – Exclusive at Target
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set
- Target Toy Shopping Cart – Exclusive at Target
- Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset
- NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster
- Pop It Pro
- Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf Play Set – Exclusive at Target
Inspire Fun Family Moments
- Yahtzee Frenzy – Exclusive at Target
- Hand to Hand Wombat
Inspire Future Gamers
- Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack Figure Set – Exclusive at Target
- Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Collision Nebula Battle Set – Exclusive at Target
- Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack
- Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena
Target, FAO Schwarz team up again on exclusive collection
Target and legendary toy store FAO Schwarz are teaming up again to bring the company's toys to the Minneapolis-based retailer.
This year's collection features an "exclusive assortment" of more than 120 toys, ranging in price from about $10 to $150. The collection also includes a "capsule collection" of classic FAO Schwarz toys to mark the toymaker's 160th anniversary, such as a Hot Wheels Collector Set.
The toys will be available starting in mid-October at Target stores, on Target.com and at FAO Schwarz stores.
This partnership comes after the retailers launched a 70-item collection last year, which was a huge hit, Target said.
"We are incredibly thrilled to partner exclusively with Target after having forged such a successful relationship together over the past couple of years. There truly is no better way to kick off our 160th anniversary than to announce this partnership," David Niggli, chief merchandising office for FAO Schwarz, said in a statement. "FAO Schwarz has been celebrating the wonder of childhood and bringing awe and discovery to all children — and the child inside all of us — for 160 years, and now families everywhere across the U.S. can enjoy this experience at their local Target store."