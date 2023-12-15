Target requests HQ employees to resume periodic in-office work for 2024

Target is requesting headquarters employees to come back and work at the office, but it is not as many days as you think.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has not required its headquarters employees to be in the office since the COVID-19 pandemic, though a Target spokesperson said an estimated 36% of Twin Cities-based employees are now in headquarters at least once a week.

However, starting in 2024, Target is requiring hybrid employees to come back to the office, but only for four weeks a year, a total of 20 days.

"Target remains committed to a flexible, hybrid work model for our global headquarters team. Together, managers and teams identify when work needs to happen onsite, and when it can be accomplished in a hybrid way," said a Target spokesperson.

Target said the in-person weeks coincide with "important milestones" for the company. The company will host enterprise events in Minneapolis to "connectedness, celebrate our team and build our internal culture." Target added it notified employees well in advance of the in-person schedule, so remote and hybrid workers have time to plan.

The COVID-19 pandemic emptied out downtown Minneapolis offices, reducing the foot traffic in the area and affecting retailers and restaurants, with some having to close.

"If you don’t want your favorite downtown sandwich shop to close, there’s a solution for that… come back to work downtown and eat there for lunch! We’re all in this together. Let’s continue to bring downtown back," tweeted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday.

With Target being downtown Minneapolis’ top employer, its 7,100 employees could help make an impact, and join the estimated 63.9% of workers who have returned to the downtown offices in some capacity at least once a week, according to Downtown Council statistics.