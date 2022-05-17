Milk truck leaks after crash along I-35W in Mounds View, Minn.

A tanker truck leaked gallons of milk onto the side of the road after a rollover crash along I-35W in Mounds View, Minnesota on Tuesday morning.

Traffic camera video shows the truck exiting Highway 10 onto I-35W south around 8:30 a.m. when it loses control and topples over. After the wreck, the cameras show a stream of milk leaking from the tank, creating a small pool.

Minnesota State Patrol says the driver was taken to the hospital after the crash but is expected to survive his injuries.

State patrol was assisted by local fire and MnDOT with cleanup efforts. The wreck was cleared by 11:30 a.m.

No tickets have been issued for the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.