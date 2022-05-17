Expand / Collapse search
Milk truck leaks after crash along I-35W in Mounds View, Minn.

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:15PM
Mounds View
FOX 9

Milk tanker truck rolls over on I-35W exit ramp

A wreck along I-35W left a tanker truck leaking milk on the side of the highway in Mounds View, Minnesota on Tuesday, May 17.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) - A tanker truck leaked gallons of milk onto the side of the road after a rollover crash along I-35W in Mounds View, Minnesota on Tuesday morning.

Traffic camera video shows the truck exiting Highway 10 onto I-35W south around 8:30 a.m. when it loses control and topples over. After the wreck, the cameras show a stream of milk leaking from the tank, creating a small pool.

Minnesota State Patrol says the driver was taken to the hospital after the crash but is expected to survive his injuries.

State patrol was assisted by local fire and MnDOT with cleanup efforts. The wreck was cleared by 11:30 a.m.

No tickets have been issued for the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.