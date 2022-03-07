SWAT team arrests suspect in Shakopee after deadly shooting in St. Paul

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood on Friday.

A Tri-County Swat Team arrested the man Sunday at 6:40 pm on the 1200 block of Elmwood Avenue in Shakopee without incident — officers told the man to leave the house, and he came out with his hands up, according to St. Paul Police Public Information Officer Steve Linders.

Authorities suspect the man in the murder of 31-year-old Regis A. Jones. Officers responding to a 911 call around 11 a.m on Friday encountered Jones unresponsive and with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a residence on the 600 block of Blair Avenue in St. Paul, police said. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charges are still pending in the case.