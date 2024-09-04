Suspected drunk school bus driver arrested with 17 children onboard

article

The Brief Authorities in northern Minnesota say a school bus driver had a preliminary BAC of 0.16, four times the legal limit for the driver of a commercial motor vehicle. Law enforcement spoke with the bus driver before he started the route. At the time of the arrest, 17 children were on board. The 44-year-old driver has not been officially charged.



A suspected drunk school bus driver was arrested in St. Louis County on Wednesday with 17 children onboard after law enforcement received a tip from a concerned citizen about his intoxication hours beforehand.

What we know

Just after midnight on Wednesday, a concerned citizen reached out to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office regarding a district school bus driver who had been drinking the previous night. The citizen reported the driver was "highly intoxicated" and expressed concern that he would still be under the influence when his shift began.

Deputies went to the 44-year-old bus driver’s house just after 6 a.m. When they spoke to him, authorities say the man claimed he was not working that day. Approximately an hour later, the district contacted law enforcement that the bus driver was actively working the route.

Law enforcement tracked down the driver and pulled him over mid-route with 17 children onboard. No children were reported to be injured, and the school district notified the parents of the incident, according to the press release.

At the time of his arrest, law enforcement said the driver’s preliminary test results indicated a BAC of 0.16. Under Minnesota law, the legal alcohol limit while operating a commercial motor vehicle is 0.04.

What we don’t know

The press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office did not specify how the district became aware that the driver had started his route. Additionally, it remains unclear how soon he began working after speaking with authorities.

The bus driver remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail. As of Wednesday afternoon, he had not been officially charged.