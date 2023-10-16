Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to lecture at University of Minnesota

article

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be in Minneapolis Monday, as a part of the University of Minnesota Law School's Stein Lecture series.

The lecture series has prominent U.S. Supreme Court Justices and government leaders come to speak on a topic of national or international interest.

The University says that all the tickets for the event have been claimed, so it will be a full house.

Not everyone supports the Justice’s appearance at the University. Student groups Minnesota Abortion Action Committee (MNAAC) and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) have called for a protest against Justice Barrett’s appearance.

According to a release sent from the groups, Justice Barrett’s role in overturning Roe v. Wade makes the invitation an affront to the campus community, and goes against the University’s mission to "provide an atmosphere of mutual respect, free of racism, sexism and other forms of prejudice and intolerance."

The lecture will take place at the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus at 4 p.m.