SuperShuttle to discontinue MSP Airport service Friday

The airport pickup and drop off business SuperShuttle will discontinue its Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport service Friday.

A spokesperson with MSP Airport confirmed that SuperShuttle will give its last rides Nov. 15 as the company pulls out of airports across the country.

According to MSP Airport, the growth of companies like Uber and Lyft has hurt companies that provide rides to and from the airport.

“Ground transportation is a very competitive business and the growth of transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft are taking their toll on other providers,” said Patrick Hogan, of the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

SuperShuttle offered shared rides, direct rides and black car ride services to customers coming and going from MSP Airport.

According to SuperShuttle’s website estimates, the service offered rides from the airport to downtown for $16, to Mystic Lake Casino for $44 and to the Mall of America for $15.

After it drops Minneapolis service, the company will still serve 70 airports across the United States and 16 more internationally.